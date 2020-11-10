PM call with President-elect Biden of the United States: 10 November 2020

In a call this afternoon the Prime Minister warmly congratulated Joe Biden on his election as President of the United States.

The Prime Minister also conveyed his congratulations to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on her historic achievement.

They discussed the close and longstanding relationship between our countries and committed to building on this partnership in the years ahead, in areas such as trade and security – including through NATO.

The Prime Minister and President-elect also looked forward to working closely together on their shared priorities, from tackling climate change, to promoting democracy, and building back better from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Prime Minister invited the President-elect to attend the COP26 climate change summit that the UK is hosting in Glasgow next year. They also looked forward to seeing each other in person, including when the UK hosts the G7 Summit in 2021.