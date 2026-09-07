PM call with President Christodoulides of Cyprus: 7 September 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to the President of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, this morning.

The Prime Minister began by welcoming the strong historic ties between the UK and Cyprus, including through the two countries’ close cooperation on the Sovereign Base Areas in Cyprus.

He thanked Cyprus for its support in advancing UK-EU relations during its Presidency and set out the UK’s intention to continue to get closer to the EU.

Turning to the Middle East, the Prime Minister noted the need to continue working with partners towards de-escalation in the region and reaffirmed the UK’s support for efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The two leaders look forward to meeting in person as soon as possible.