PM call with President Biden: 25 October 2022

The Prime Minister spoke to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, this evening.

President Biden congratulated the Prime Minister on his appointment and the leaders looked forward to working closely together. President Biden said that the UK remains America’s closest ally, and the Prime Minister agreed on the huge strength of the relationship.

The leaders discussed the extent of UK-US cooperation, both bilaterally and in regions such as the Indo-Pacific where the AUKUS pact forms part of our efforts to enhance stability and counter China’s malign influence.

They reflected on the leading role our countries are playing in supporting the people of Ukraine and ensuring Putin fails in this war.

The Prime Minister and President Biden also agreed on the need to ensure the people of Northern Ireland have security and prosperity through preserving the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement.

The leaders looked forward to meeting in person at the upcoming G20 Summit in Indonesia.