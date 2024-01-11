PM call with President al-Sisi of Egypt: 11 January 2024

The Prime Minister spoke to Egyptian President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi this afternoon.

They discussed the concerning rise in Houthi attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea and the disruptive impact on global shipping, including through the Suez Canal.

The Prime Minister said the UK would continue to take action to defend freedom of navigation and protect lives at sea.

The Prime Minister thanked President Sisi for his continued support on the humanitarian and diplomatic effort in Gaza, including on joint work to secure the release of British hostages and those with links to the UK.

They agreed on the importance of significantly scaling up the aid reaching Palestinians in Gaza to prevent a worsening humanitarian crisis. The Prime Minister said the UK was urging Israel to open more land crossings and to allow in far greater quantities of aid, up to 500 trucks a day.