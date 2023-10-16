PM call with President Abbas of the Palestinian Authority: 16 October 2023

The Prime Minister spoke to President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas this morning.

He expressed his condolences for the deaths of Palestinian civilians, who have been caught up in the aftermath of Hamas’s terror attack. The Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s position that Hamas does not speak for ordinary Palestinians.

The leaders agreed on the importance of avoiding further regional escalation and ensuring calm in the West Bank. The Prime Minister committed the UK’s support for the Palestinian Authority in trying to establish peace and stability. They also discussed support for Gaza, including humanitarian aid and measures to protect civilians.

More broadly, the Prime Minister and President Abbas agreed that the international community must intensify efforts to break the cycle of violence in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories. The Prime Minister affirmed that the UK continues to support a two-state solution, with a Palestinian state existing alongside a safe and secure Israel.