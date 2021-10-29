PM call with Polish Prime Minister Mateus Morawiecki: 29 October 2021

The Prime Minister spoke to Polish Prime Minister Mateus Morawiecki this morning ahead of next week’s COP26 Summit.

The Prime Minister looked forward to welcoming Prime Minister Morawiecki to Glasgow next week. He praised Poland’s shift away from reliance on fossil fuels towards renewable energy. He expressed his hope that further progress will be made on this and wider efforts on coal, cars, cash and trees.

The leaders discussed the UK-Poland relationship and agreed on its strength and importance in institutions like NATO. They resolved to further deepen cooperation across defence, security and wider foreign policy issues.

The Prime Minister updated Prime Minister Morawiecki on the latest discussions over the Northern Ireland Protocol. He outlined the need to make urgent progress on this issue in order to protect the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement. He underlined his concerns about the role of the European Court of Justice in Northern Ireland and noted the debate in Poland about the role of the Court too.