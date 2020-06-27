PM call with PM Morawiecki of Poland: 27 June 2020

The Prime Minister spoke to Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki today.

Both leaders expressed regret that they could not meet in person for the annual UK-Poland Intergovernmental Consultations. They endorsed the joint Action Plan as a blueprint for UK-Polish cooperation over the coming months on issues including defence and trade.

The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Morawiecki also reflected on the strength and history of the relationship between the UK and Poland as we look ahead to the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain.

The leaders discussed the shared fight against coronavirus and agreed on the need to ensure a sustainable global recovery where openness and free trade is prioritised.

On the UK’s future relationship with the EU, the Prime Minister welcomed the agreement on both sides to an intensified process of negotiations in July. He said the UK would negotiate constructively but equally would be ready to leave the transition period on Australia terms if agreement could not be reached.