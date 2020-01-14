PM call with PM Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand: 14 January 2020

The Prime Minister spoke to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand this evening.

The leaders discussed the situation in the Middle East and agreed on the need for continued engagement and dialogue to deescalate tensions.

They committed to working together to strengthen our bilateral relationship, including by agreeing an ambitious free trade deal after the UK leaves the EU.

Finally the leaders underlined the importance of our ongoing cooperation to tackle climate change, ahead of COP26 in Glasgow later this year.