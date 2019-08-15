PM call with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg: 15 August 2019

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

The Prime Minister received a call of congratulation from NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

The Prime Minister and the Secretary General said they were pleased to be working with one another again and looked forward to the NATO Leaders’ Meeting in London in December.

On burden sharing, the Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s firm belief that all NATO members should work to meet the target of spending 2% GDP on defence. The Secretary General thanked the Prime Minister for the UK’s leadership in this area.

The Prime Minister and the Secretary General discussed a number of other important issues affecting the NATO alliance, including the war in Afghanistan, Turkish acquisition of the Russian S-400 missile defence system and Russia’s violation of the INF Treaty.

Both the Prime Minister and the Secretary General agreed that NATO partners must continue to work together in the future to overcome shared challenges and evolving threats.