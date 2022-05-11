PM call with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg: 11 May 2022

The Prime Minister spoke to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg by phone from Helsinki this evening.

The Prime Minister updated the Secretary General on his visits to Sweden and Finland earlier in the day.

The Prime Minister praised the Secretary General for his leadership in such challenging times and the Secretary General thanked the Prime Minister for his decisive support for Ukraine.

Foreign and Defence ministers would be meeting in the coming weeks to work through how NATO should evolve and accelerate its work across the Euro Atlantic area, and the Prime Minister said he looked forward to discussing those proposals in Madrid next month.