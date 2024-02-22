PM call with Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth: 22 February 2024
The Prime Minister spoke to Mauritius Prime Minister, Pravind Jugnauth, this morning.
The Prime Minister wished Prime Minister Jugnauth well whilst the country was experiencing the effects of Cyclone Eleanor.
The leaders assessed the progress made so far in the negotiations between Mauritius and the UK on the exercise of sovereignty over the British Indian Ocean Territory/the Chagos Archipelago.
The Prime Minister reassured the Mauritian Prime Minister that the UK remains committed to a mutually beneficial outcome on BIOT and their teams look forward to continuing to work on this.