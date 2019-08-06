PM call with King Hamad of Bahrain: 5 August 2019

The Prime Minister spoke to King Hamad of Bahrain, who congratulated him on his appointment. They recalled previously meeting in Bahrain.

The two leaders discussed the importance of security in the Gulf and the role played by Naval Support Facility Juffair. The Prime Minister emphasised the need to de-escalate regional tensions and reiterated the UK’s commitment to the Iran nuclear deal.

King Hamad underlined the importance of trade between the UK and Gulf Cooperation Council, and his ambition to increase that trade post-Brexit.