PM call with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida: 4 November 2022

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida this morning.

The leaders agreed the UK and Japan were incredibly important allies, who played a vital role in ensuring global stability and prosperity.

Reiterating the importance of ensuring a free and independent Indo-Pacific, the Prime Minister said that the UK was aligned with Japan on the challenges in the region.

Both leaders condemned the recent North Korean missile launches, and the Prime Minister said it was vital the international community remained closely coordinated on the best way forward.

Turning to trade, both Prime Ministers shared the view that the Pacific trade bloc, CPTPP, was an important framework and the UK’s accession offered a unique opportunity to support prosperity across the world.

Discussing progress on the UK’s Future Combat Air System, the leaders agreed that deeper cooperation on the next-generation fighter jet programme would underline the close relationship between the two nations.

Both leaders looked forward to meeting in person soon.