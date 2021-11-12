PM call with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi: 12 November 2021

The Prime Minister spoke to Mario Draghi, Prime Minister of Italy, this afternoon.

As partners in the COP26 Presidency, they discussed how the UK and Italy are working together to drive progress in the negotiations.

The leaders agreed that we need to see progress on finance, particularly on the $100bn target, and more ambitious pledges on emissions reductions.

They said they would continue working with their teams and with other leaders to secure a positive outcome in the critical final hours of negotiations in Glasgow.