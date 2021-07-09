PM call with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett: 9 July 2021

The Prime Minister spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett today, to congratulate him on the formation of a new government and reaffirm the strength of the UK-Israel relationship.

The leaders stressed their commitment to deepening cooperation on defence and security, as well as in technology and trade.

They discussed the shared fight against coronavirus and welcomed the collaboration between our two countries throughout the pandemic, including exchanges between medical experts and data-sharing on vaccines.

The Prime Minister raised the importance of working together to tackle climate change, and hoped that Prime Minister Bennett would be able to attend the UK-hosted COP26 summit in November.