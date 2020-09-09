PM call with Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin: 9 September 2020

The Prime Minister spoke with the Taoiseach this afternoon.

The leaders discussed the UK Internal Market Bill and the Prime Minister set out the rationale for the provisions related to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Prime Minister confirmed the UK’s commitment to implementing the Northern Ireland Protocol and the Joint Committee process. He hoped that an agreement would be possible within that framework. However, if an agreement was not reached, as a responsible government, we had to provide a safety net that removed any ambiguity and ensured that the government would always be able to deliver on its commitments to the people of Northern Ireland.

The leaders also spoke about the bilateral relationship and the Prime Minister reiterated his desire to strengthen ties and increase dialogue between the countries in the future.