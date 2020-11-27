PM call with Irish Taoiseach: 27 November 2020

The Prime Minister spoke to Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin this evening.

The leaders updated one another on their respective efforts to tackle coronavirus and the steps they have taken to ensure people in the UK and Ireland can enjoy Christmas as safely as possible.

They discussed shared challenges including the environment and committed to working together ahead of the UK-hosted COP26 summit next year.

They discussed the progress in the UK-EU trade negotiations and the Prime Minister underlined his commitment to reaching a deal that respects the sovereignty of the UK. The leaders also reaffirmed the need to prioritise the Good Friday Agreement and avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland.

The Prime Minister and Taoiseach looked forward to seeing one another in person when possible.