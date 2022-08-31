PM call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz: 31 August 2022

The Prime Minister spoke to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz this afternoon.

The leaders thanked one another for their friendship and cooperation for the past few months. The Prime Minister pointed to the staunch opposition to Putin’s actions and the historic support for Ukraine galvanised through Germany’s Presidency of the G7 as evidence of the strong UK-German partnership. He paid tribute to Chancellor Scholz’s leadership on this issue and encouraged him to stay the course in his political, military and economic support for Ukraine.

The Prime Minister noted the extreme pressure, particularly in terms of energy prices, the people of the UK, Germany and elsewhere have come under as a result of Putin’s barbarism. Chancellor Scholz thanked the Prime Minister for everything he has done for Ukraine in his role.

The Prime Minister expressed his confidence that the UK and Germany will continue to be close partners on a huge range of issues. He pointed to climate change and defence as areas where our countries are working together to make the world a better and safer place.

The Prime Minister and Chancellor Scholz concluded by wishing one another all the best for the future.