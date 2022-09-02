UK involvement in NATO science and technology activities

Defence Science and Technology ( DST ) and the Defence Science Technology Laboratory ( Dstl ) lead UK ’s involvement in all NATO science and technology activity, on behalf of the Ministry of Defence ( MOD ) and UK Government.

UK academia and industry, including small and medium-sized enterprises, are very welcome to engage in the many science and technology activities taking place in NATO , but their involvement must be coordinated through Dstl . Dstl chairs and runs various activities on behalf of NATO and need to act as sponsors for any UK entity that wishes to engage in NATO science and technology.

Contact Dstl at NATOAssistantCoordinator@dstl.gov.uk

NATO Science and Technology Organization ( STO ) technical panels

The NATO Science and Technology Organization ( STO ) aims to meet the collective needs of NATO , NATO nations and partner nations in the fields of science and technology.

The 7 STO technical panels manage collaboration across a wide range of scientific research activities:

These panels comprise national representatives as well as world-class scientists, engineers and information specialists. In addition to providing critical technical oversight, they also provide a communication link to military users and other NATO bodies.