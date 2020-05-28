PM call with First Ministers: 28 May 2020

This afternoon the Prime Minister had a call with the First Ministers of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland as well as the deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland.

The PM made clear that as we begin to move to the next phase of tackling this virus, he remains determined to work closely with the devolved administrations. This continues to be a UK-wide approach, even though we may travel at slightly different speeds based on the scientific evidence.

He also stressed the importance of particularly close engagement on programmes that must be UK-wide to be most effective. This includes contact tracing, where coordinated systems across the UK will be critical to the next phase of our efforts. They also discussed the important work of the UK Joint Biosecurity Centre in making the response across the country increasingly targeted.

They all agreed that continued engagement is vital and that they will remain in close contact in the days and weeks ahead.