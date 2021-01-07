PM call with Emir of Qatar: 7 January 2020

The Prime Minister spoke to the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad al-Thani today.

He congratulated the Emir on his leadership in reaching an agreement with the Gulf Cooperation Council, welcoming it as an important step for regional security and stability.

They agreed to work together to deepen trade and investment between our two countries and discussed ongoing cooperation on the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

The two leaders also spoke about the international response to Covid-19 and vaccine rollout, and looked forward to the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow in November.