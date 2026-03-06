PM call with E4 leaders: 6 March 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to the leaders of France, Germany and Italy this morning about the situation in the Middle East.

The leaders began by condemning Iran’s egregious attacks and the Prime Minister updated on the defensive measures taken by the UK in recent days to protect and reinforce partners in the region.

Ongoing intensive diplomacy and close military coordination would be vital in the coming hours and days, the leaders agreed.

They also agreed on the need to coordinate closely on the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, and reiterated their concern about the situation in Lebanon.

The leaders welcomed the word leading drone interception expertise President Zelenskyy had offered to partners in the region and underlined the importance of ensuring support to Ukraine continued at scale.

The Prime Minister updated on UK efforts to support the departure of British nationals wanting to leave the Middle East through commercial and charter flights.

They agreed to stay in close contact.