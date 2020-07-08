PM call with Dr Tedros, Director-General of the World Health Organization: 8 July 2020

The Prime Minister spoke to Dr Tedros, Director-General of the World Health Organization today.

He began by emphasising the UK’s continued commitment to the organisation and its role in the global fight against coronavirus.

Dr Tedros outlined progress on the independent international review into the coronavirus outbreak.

They agreed it was essential to understand why the outbreak happened and why it wasn’t prevented from spreading – in order to learn lessons that will help to avoid future pandemics.

The Prime Minister underlined the importance of international cooperation in the fight against coronavirus – particularly in areas such as global health and trade.