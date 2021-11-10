PM call with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia: 10 November 2021

The Prime Minister spoke to Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, this morning while en route to COP26 in Glasgow.

He welcomed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to reach net zero by 2060 and their efforts to transition away from fossil fuels.

They discussed the importance of making progress in negotiations in the final days of COP26, including on finalising the outstanding elements of the Paris Rulebook.

The Prime Minister said all countries needed to come to the table with increased ambition if we are to keep the target of limiting global warming to 1.5C alive.

The leaders also shared their deep concerns about the recent attack on the residence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and reiterated their staunch support for the stability and prosperity of Iraq.