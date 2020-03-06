PM call with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, UAE: 6 March 2020

The Prime Minister spoke to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, UAE.

They agreed to work closely together to strengthen our bilateral ties in areas such as trade and investment and counter-terrorism, and on global issues such as climate change – ahead of the COP26 Summit in Glasgow this year.

The Prime Minister raised the situation in Libya and the need to bring an end to the violence to prevent further instability.

The leaders also discussed the coronavirus outbreak and the importance of international cooperation to stop the spread of the disease.