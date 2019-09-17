Press release
PM call with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman: 17 September 2019
Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
A Downing Street spokesperson said:
The Prime Minister spoke to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman this evening to discuss the recent attacks on Aramco oil facilities.
He expressed the UK’s condemnation of the attacks and said the UK stands by Saudi Arabia and is committed to the country’s security.
The two leaders noted the need to establish the facts of what happened and the Prime Minister reiterated the importance of a collective response. He encouraged the Crown Prince to continue working with international partners.