PM call with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman: 15 March 2020

The Prime Minister spoke to Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman this afternoon about the coronavirus pandemic.

The Prime Minister updated the Crown Prince on the steps the UK is taking, driven by scientific advice, to tackle the spread of the virus.

Both leaders agreed on the need for an internationally coordinated response to the outbreak, particularly on developing a vaccine and limiting the economic disruption caused by the pandemic. They resolved to work closely on this, including through the G20 Presidency which Saudi Arabia holds this year.