PM call with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman: 11 October 2021

The Prime Minister spoke to the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, this morning.

They agreed on the importance of G20 countries making substantive progress on climate change and reducing emissions ahead of the COP26 Summit in Glasgow next month.

The Prime Minister hoped to see a Net Zero commitment and an ambitious Nationally Determined Contribution from Saudi Arabia, noting the country’s recent leadership on addressing climate change.

They also discussed the opportunities for further boosting trade and investment between the UK and Saudi Arabia, ahead of next week’s Global Investment Summit in London. The Prime Minister welcomed the recent launch of a consultation on a UK-Gulf Cooperation Council Free Trade Agreement.

The Prime Minister and Crown Prince agreed to continue working closely together on our shared priorities in the coming weeks ahead of the crucial G20 and COP summits.