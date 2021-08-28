PM call with Chancellor Merkel: 28 August 2021

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

“The Prime Minister spoke to German Chancellor Angela Merkel this morning about the situation in Afghanistan.

“The leaders welcomed the UK, German and wider NATO shared efforts to evacuate vulnerable people from Afghanistan over the last two weeks.

“They agreed on the need for an international effort in the weeks ahead to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. The Prime Minister outlined the UK’s enduring commitment to the country, including doubling aid to the region this year.

“The Prime Minister and Chancellor resolved to work, alongside the rest of the G7, to put in place the roadmap on dealing with any new Afghan government discussed at last week’s leaders’ meeting. The Prime Minister stressed that any recognition and engagement with the Taliban must be conditional on them allowing safe passage for those who want to leave the country and respecting human rights.”