Press release
PM call with Chancellor Kurz: 16 January 2018
Prime Minister Theresa May spoke with Chancellor Kurz of Austria.
A Downing Street spokesperson said:
In a positive phone call this afternoon, the Prime Minister spoke to Chancellor Kurz of Austria. During the conversation, the PM extended an invitation for him to visit the UK in the near future, which he accepted.
She gave a brief update on Brexit and confirmed that the government will respect the decision taken by the British public to leave the EU.
Chancellor Kurz updated on his recent European engagement, and they both agreed to stay in touch on Brexit and Austria’s forthcoming European Council Presidency.
Published 16 January 2018