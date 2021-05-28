PM call with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: 28 May 2021

The Prime Minister spoke to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this afternoon ahead of the UK’s G7 Summit next month.

The leaders agreed on the remarkable alignment between the UK and Canada’s foreign policy goals and the need to apply that unity to the challenges being discussed at the G7 Summit.

This includes tackling climate change, increasing global access to coronavirus vaccines and improving gender equality and girls’ education.

The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Trudeau agreed on the importance of taking an approach on these issues driven by our shared values.

They also discussed strengthening the relationship between the UK and Canada, including by agreeing a Comprehensive Free Trade deal and through UK accession to the CPTPP, and a number of foreign policy issues.

The leaders looked forward to seeing each other in Cornwall in two weeks’ time.