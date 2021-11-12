PM call with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: 12 November 2021
The Prime Minister spoke to Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada this evening.
They discussed progress in the ongoing COP26 negotiations in Glasgow and agreed that an ambitious outcome is in sight.
The Prime Minister welcomed Canada’s support in securing bold action on financing for adaptation and progress on the issue of loss and damage.
The leaders committed to work together to help resolve outstanding issues in the talks and reach an agreement at COP26 that works for all countries.