PM call with Amir of Qatar: 2 December 2022

The Prime Minister spoke to the Amir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, earlier today.

He congratulated Sheikh Tamim on hosting a successful World Cup, noting the excellent collaboration between the UK and Qatari police and armed forces to ensure a safe event, and said he looked forward to the remainder of the tournament.

The leaders also welcomed the strong trade and investment relationship between the UK and Qatar, built on solid economic foundations. They agreed to continue to develop new opportunities for investment and cooperation in the industries of the future, both bilaterally and through a future GCC trade deal.

They discussed deepening UK-Qatari defence collaboration, highlighting the importance of developing our strategic partnership in the face of global and regional threats, including Russia’s hostile and barbaric invasion of Ukraine.