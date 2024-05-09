PM call with Prime Minister Edi Rama of Albania: 10 May 2024

The Prime Minister spoke to Albanian’s Prime Minister Edi Rama this morning.

They began by discussing the close relationship between the UK and Albania, noting significant bilateral cooperation including on trade and investment.

The Prime Minister highlighted the strong progress made through the UK-Albania migration partnership. Both leaders acknowledged more work needed to be done to tackle the illegal migration challenge in Europe and looked forward to discussing this further at the European Political Community meeting in the UK in July.

They underlined the importance of ensuring stability in the Western Balkans, particularly in Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo.

Turning to the situation in the Middle East, the leaders discussed the importance of tackling rises in antisemitism across the globe and championing our shared values of tolerance and respect.

Both leaders looked forward to speaking soon.