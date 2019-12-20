PM: “Brexit vote wrapped up for Christmas"

Today, Friday 20 December, the newly formed Parliament will begin the process of ratifying the great new deal the Prime Minister negotiated with the EU.

The European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill will have its Second Reading in the House of Commons. The Bill will then complete the remaining stages in both Houses of Parliament and get Royal Assent as soon as possible in the new year, so the UK can leave the EU on time on January 31st.

The new Bill will implement the Withdrawal Agreement negotiated with the EU, and changes have been made since October to:

Legally prohibit Government extending the Implementation Period beyond December 31st 2020

Restore power to UK courts, by giving them the ability to consider ECJ rulings that have been retained in UK law

Give Parliament greater oversight by requiring ministers to report annually on disputes with the EU under the Withdrawal Agreement

Repeal spent legislation that now serves no purpose, including the Cooper Act and the Benn Act

Our commitment to continue the highest standards on workers’ rights, environmental standards and consumer protections will be honoured by provisions in separate legislation, including the Employment Bill announced in the Queen’s Speech.

Ahead of the Bill’s introduction, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: