PM and President Biden of the USA meeting: 8 June 2023

The Prime Minister met US President Biden at the White House today.

The leaders welcomed the agreement of the Atlantic Declaration, a new approach to the economic relationship between our countries. This plan will see us embark on the deepest level of economic cooperation either of our two countries have ever had with another country.

The Prime Minister and President Biden both agreed that, as likeminded countries with deeply interconnected advanced economies, the UK and US are perfectly placed to take on the challenges of the future.

The first agreements under the Atlantic Declaration include new commitments on supporting one another’s critical supply chains, developing new, clean technologies and removing barriers to the uninterrupted exchange of goods and services between our economies.

The leaders agreed that accelerating international cooperation on safe and responsible AI development is one of the pressing issues of our age. As frontier nations, the UK and US will be a crucial part of these efforts alongside international partners.

The Prime Minister and President Biden agreed that our economic cooperation forms a fundamental part of the UK-US relationship, complementing our incredibly strong defence and security alliance.

The leaders welcomed ongoing progress on AUKUS, as well as UK and US leadership in NATO.

They agreed that the UK and US continue to have an important role to play in bringing stability in regions throughout the world, and countering state and non-state hostile activity. This includes supporting Ukraine in their fight against Putin’s illegal invasion.

The leaders looked forward to seeing one another again at next month’s NATO Summit in Vilnius.