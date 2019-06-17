PM and Chancellor meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Hu: 17 June 2019

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

This afternoon the Prime Minister and Chancellor met Chinese Vice Premier Hu in Downing Street.

The Prime Minister began by welcoming today’s Economic and Financial Dialogue and the launch this morning of the London-Shanghai Stock Connect. She hoped that leading on from this the UK and China would achieve progress on market access. The Vice Premier noted the high volume of trade between UK and China, and said that the UK is China’s most important investment destination.

The Prime Minister and Vice Premier also discussed the importance of the multilateral system in boosting trade.

On climate change, they welcomed the signing of the Clean Energy Partnership and agreed on the need to scale up efforts to tackle this global challenge. The Prime Minister called on China to show leadership in this area and set more ambitious emissions targets.

The Prime Minister raised the recent protests in Hong Kong, stressing the need to respect the rights and freedoms set out in the legally binding Sino-British joint declaration.