Plans to tackle Northern rail issues top priority

improving performance of Northern rail services top priority

extra services, increased driver training and additional driver rostering to get more trains on track

Rail Minister is leading discussions with Transport for the North

Urgent plans to tackle poor performance on Northern rail services have been submitted today (23 May 2018) to Transport Secretary Chris Grayling and Rail Minister Jo Johnson.

Northern’s timetable recovery plan will tackle disruption to services following the greatest timetable change for a generation as the government carries out the biggest modernisation of the rail network since Victorian times to improve services for passengers across the country.

Rail Minister Jo Johnson is leading discussions about the issue with Transport for the North (TfN) chief executive Barry White. Jo Johnson has also spoken to Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham.

The Transport Secretary will be holding a teleconference with northern leaders tomorrow to discuss next steps. Officials are working urgently with TfN and Northern to improve services for passengers.

Measures in the plan include:

improving driver rostering to get more trains running now

increasing driver training on new routes to get more services on line as quickly as possible

additional contingency drivers and management presence at key locations in Manchester

putting extra peak services in the timetable along the Bolton corridor, including between Buckshaw and Manchester Victoria, and Preston and Manchester Oxford Road

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said:

We are delivering the most comprehensive and significant modernisation of the national rail network since the Victorian era. Introducing new services, providing passengers with faster journeys and delivering more seats will be part of this essential transformation – but the level of disruption that passengers have experienced in the north is unacceptable. Improving the service for Northern customers is the number one performance priority for my department and we will work with the industry to keep disruption at a minimum.

Rail Minister Jo Johnson said: