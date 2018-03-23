PHE publishes consultation on Nutrient Profiling Model

Public Health England ( PHE ) has today (23 March 2018) published a consultation on an updated Nutrient Profiling Model ( NPM ), the model that differentiates which food and drink products can be advertised during programming where children make up more than a quarter of the audience.

The NPM is a tool used by the Office of Communications ( Ofcom ) and Committee of Advertising Practice ( CAP ) to give food and drink products a score. This score determines whether products can be advertised during children’s television programming and non-broadcast media including print, cinema, online, and in social media. The score is based on the balance between ‘negative’ and ‘beneficial’ nutrients that make up a product. The more beneficial nutrients, such as fruit and vegetables, protein and fibre, and the fewer negative nutrients, such as sugars, saturated fat and salt, the more likely a product will be given approval to be advertised during children’s programming.

As part of the government’s childhood obesity plan, PHE was tasked with updating the current model to bring it in line with current UK dietary recommendations, especially around sugar and fibre.

Dr Alison Tedstone, Chief Nutritionist at PHE said:

It is important the Nutrient Profiling Model reflects the most up to date dietary recommendations in order to help support healthier food choices. We welcome comments on the modifications to the model.

Given current UK dietary recommendations advise the population to consume less sugar and more fibre, we can expect some products which currently pass the model to fail the revised version.

In this consultation, PHE is asking for views on the technical basis of bringing the draft revised version in line with current UK dietary recommendations. It does not cover the application of the NPM or further restrictions to advertising during children’s programming.

The consultation opens today and closes on 15 June 2018.