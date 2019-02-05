Payment Protection Insurance (PPI) claims and the Official Receiver

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) introduced a deadline of 29 August 2019 for making PPI claims. The Official Receiver is seeking to claim outstanding PPI awards available in bankruptcy estates to ensure creditors receive assets owed.

Information for creditors

If you are a creditor in a bankrupt’s estate, the Official Receiver will contact you if new monies will be sent to you following successful claims on outstanding PPI awards.

Contact the Official Receiver handling your case if you have any further questions. How to register as a creditor in personal insolvency.

Information for bankrupts and former bankrupts

If you took out PPI insurance before you were made bankrupt, PPI claims made by the Official Receiver will be used to make payments to your creditors.

If you took out PPI insurance after the date of your bankruptcy or your bankruptcy was annulled by the court, then you have the right to make the claim and you are entitled to keep any compensation awarded.

If you entered into an IVA in the same period, you will need to contact the insolvency practitioner who dealt with your case to find out what will happen to PPI claims.

Further information about what happens when you go bankrupt.

Further information

Deloitte LLP has been appointed to assist the Official Receiver with the submission of PPI queries to providers to establish whether any mis-sold PPI redress is due to creditors of bankrupts’ estates.

Deloitte LLP has the Official Receiver’s authority to submit queries to PPI providers and to manage responses for individuals with bankruptcy court orders dated between 1 January 2000 and 31 December 2012.