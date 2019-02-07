Passenger train derailment at Penryn

At around 12:36 hrs on 28 January 2019, a passenger train consisting of two coaches became derailed by the leading bogie at a set of points at Penryn station, while travelling at around 15 mph (24 km/h). The accident resulted in minor damage to the track, and there were no injuries to passengers.

We have undertaken a preliminary examination into the circumstances surrounding this incident. Having assessed the evidence which has been gathered to date, we have decided to publish a safety digest.

The safety digest will be made available on our website in the next few weeks.