Ornicure 150mg/g doxycycline powder for oral solution – Product defect recall alert

We wish to make wholesalers aware that Versele-Laga has issued a recall of Ornicure 150mg/g doxycycline powder for oral solution (Art No. 480573).

Stability tests have showed that certain bags of the 200g packaging of the product could be damaged minimally. The batches are being recalled from the market with immediate effect to the wholesaler level.

Batch numbers affected expiry date 16L16 741 12-2019 16L19 742 12-2019 16L15 739 12-2019

Versele-Laga are contacting wholesale dealers to arrange return of the affected batches. If you have any queries in relation to the recall, please contact Mr Andy Maheur, +32 9 381 31 86 or commseccs@verla.be