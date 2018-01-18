OPG updates legal guidance on giving gifts

OPG ’s gifting practice note explains the legal framework around giving gifts and has been updated to reflect recent judgements by the Court of Protection.

It also explains the approach OPG takes if deputies or attorneys go beyond their authority to give gifts on behalf of the person they act for.

OPG has separate general guidance on giving gifts for non-professional deputies and attorneys.

Being an attorney or a deputy can be a demanding role – like a part-time job for some – and there are practice notes covering a range of subjects to help attorneys and deputies be as effective as they can.