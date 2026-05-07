Operation Pangea XVIII: UK Border operation intercepts millions of dangerous medicines across two weeks
MHRA and UK Border Force crack down on the illegal medicines trade in intensive 14-day international operation.
Over two million doses of illicit medicines with an estimated value of £4.6 million have been seized in a 14-day enforcement operation carried out in the UK as part of Operation Pangea XVIII, the world’s largest coordinated initiative aimed at tackling the illegal medicines trade.
This year’s operation took place between 10 and 23 March and involved joint working between the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), UK Border Force, and partners around the world.
Over half of the medicines seized were controlled drugs, with the remainder classified as prescription only medicines in the UK. The products most commonly intercepted this year were associated with sedation, pain relief, and treatments for erectile dysfunction.
In parallel with seizures at the UK border, the MHRA’s Criminal Enforcement Unit also took action to disrupt online supply routes, targeting a wide network of websites, social media accounts and posts, as well as listings on online marketplaces.
Andy Morling, MHRA, Head of the Criminal Enforcement Unit, said:
“The scale of seizures in this year’s operation underlines the persistent demand for medicines outside the regulated supply chain.
“Organised criminal groups are exploiting that demand and putting people’s health at serious risk.
“This year’s operation also highlights the continued commitment of the MHRA and its international partners to disrupt the criminal networks behind this highly dangerous global trade.
“We will continue to take decisive action to protect the public and ensure that medicines available in the UK meet our strict standards for safety, quality and effectiveness.”
Ian Kibblewhite, Border Force Postal Lead, said:
“Fake and unauthorised medicines can be incredibly dangerous. Sometimes life-threatening.
“By taking millions of doses off our streets, we are disrupting organised crime and protecting the public.
“We will continue to work closely with the MHRA and law enforcement partners to crack down on this illicit trade and secure our borders.”
We encourage people to only buy medicines from regulated and legitimate suppliers, such as registered pharmacies, and to be cautious of websites or social media posts offering medicines without a prescription or at unusually low prices. Taking medicines obtained from unregulated sources can lead to serious harm.
Notes to Editors:
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Anyone who suspects they are having a side effect from a medicine are encouraged to talk to their doctor, pharmacist or nurse and report it directly to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme, either through the Yellow Card website or by searching the Google Play or Apple App stores for MHRA Yellow Card.
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The MHRA’s #FakeMeds campaign provides advice to people in the UK who are considering buying medication online, outlining how products can be accessed from safe and legitimate sources.
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Operation Pangea is a global initiative coordinated by INTERPOL that targets the illegal online sale and distribution of unlicensed and counterfeit medicines and medical devices. Involving police, customs, health regulators, and private sector partners across approximately 90 countries and territories, the operation aims to protect public health by disrupting criminal networks and raising awareness of the dangers of buying medicines from unregulated sources.
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Border Force is a law enforcement command within the Home Office. They secure the UK border by carrying out immigration and customs controls for people and goods entering the UK.
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The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) is responsible for regulating all medicines and medical devices in the UK by ensuring they work and are acceptably safe. All our work is underpinned by robust and fact-based judgements to ensure that the benefits justify any risks.
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The MHRA is an executive agency of the Department of Health and Social Care.
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For media enquiries, please contact the newscentre@mhra.gov.uk, or call on 020 3080 7651.