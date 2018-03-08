Open call for innovation

jHub Defence is inviting organisation’s with innovative ideas which will benefit Joint Forces Command and wider defence.

We are looking for technology and processes that will help improve the capability of our joint force, in terms of effectiveness and efficiencies.

Your idea could be a product or service that is already developed or close to being developed. We are specifically interested in building military technology, where innovative digital technology can be adapted for military use.

Our 5 focus areas are:

artificial intelligence

autonomy

data analytics

simulation

behavioural sciences

Please note we do not do scientific and technical research.

Our online submission service will be available soon.