News story

Open call for innovation

jHub is inviting organisation’s with innovative ideas which will benefit Joint Forces Command and wider defence.

Published 8 March 2018
From:
jHub Defence Innovation
image caption and acreditation
image caption and acreditation

jHub Defence is inviting organisation’s with innovative ideas which will benefit Joint Forces Command and wider defence.

We are looking for technology and processes that will help improve the capability of our joint force, in terms of effectiveness and efficiencies.

Your idea could be a product or service that is already developed or close to being developed. We are specifically interested in building military technology, where innovative digital technology can be adapted for military use.

Our 5 focus areas are:

  • artificial intelligence
  • autonomy
  • data analytics
  • simulation
  • behavioural sciences

Please note we do not do scientific and technical research.

Our online submission service will be available soon.

Published 8 March 2018

Related content