Ocean Way report and flyer published
Flooding and sinking of a fishing vessel while north-east of Lerwick, Scotland.
The MAIB report on the loss of the stern trawler Ocean Way off the Shetlands Isles on 3 March 2017, is now published.
The report contains details of what happened, subsequent actions taken and recommendations: read more.
A safety flyer to the fishing vessel industry summarising the accident and detailing the safety lessons learned, has also been produced.
Published 24 May 2018