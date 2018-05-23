News story

Ocean Way report and flyer published

Flooding and sinking of a fishing vessel while north-east of Lerwick, Scotland.

Published 24 May 2018
Marine Accident Investigation Branch
Final sighting of Ocean Way (Photograph: RNLI)
Photograph: RNLI

The MAIB report on the loss of the stern trawler Ocean Way off the Shetlands Isles on 3 March 2017, is now published.

The report contains details of what happened, subsequent actions taken and recommendations: read more.

A safety flyer to the fishing vessel industry summarising the accident and detailing the safety lessons learned, has also been produced.

