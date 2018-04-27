News story

Ocean Prefect report published

Groundings made by a UK registered bulk carrier in Umm Al Qaywayn, United Arab Emirates.

Published 27 April 2018
From:
Marine Accident Investigation Branch
Ocean Prefect

The MAIB report on the two separate groundings made by Ocean Prefect while approaching Ahmed Bin Rashid Port on 10 and 11 June 2017 is now published. The second grounding resulted in a breach of the ballast tanks which required the vessel to dry dock in Dubai for repair. There were no injuries or pollution.

The report contains details of what happened and subsequent actions, read more.

Press enquiries

Published 27 April 2018

Related content