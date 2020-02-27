Nurse numbers increase by 8,570 in the past year

Since 2010, there have been increases of more than:

20,000 more doctors

18,500 more nurses, midwives and health visitors

4,900 more paramedics

The government has said there will be 50,000 more nurses and 6,000 more doctors in general practice by 2025.

This will be supported by £33.9 billion of funding a year for the NHS by 2024 to 2025, which is being made law.

Student nurses, midwives and many allied health professionals such as paramedics on courses from September, will get support of at least £5,000 a year to help with their living costs. They will not need to pay this back.

The latest UCAS statistics show the number of nursing applicants to English universities has risen for the second year running. There have been 35,960 applicants to nursing and midwifery courses at English universities in 2020 – a 6% rise compared to 2019.

