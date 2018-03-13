Nuclear experts cause Big Bang at national science fair

With over 70,000 visitors expected over the show’s four days – March 14 to 17 – the Big Bang Fair aims to show young people the opportunities related to science, technology, engineering and maths.

Exhibiting in a dedicated ‘nuclear zone’, the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) and Radioactive Waste Management (RWM) have teamed up to feature some of the latest technologies and opportunities from the nuclear sector.

Visitors will also find out more about how we deal with our nuclear legacy, the latest science and technology that is being adopted and the role young people will play in the industry in the future.

Visitors will get the chance to try out the cloud chamber, immerse themselves in a digital world of nuclear waste storage and decommissioning, play the banana radiation game and operate a robotic arm to fill up radioactive waste storage containers.

There will also be competitions, quizzes and demonstrations, and pupils will have the chance to talk to nuclear experts about routes into the industry, careers and qualifications.

The event, held at Birmingham’s NEC, will feature presentations, hands-on activities and demonstrations from around 200 exhibitors.

Jacq Longrigg, Head of Skills at the NDA, said:

Big Bang Fair is one of the biggest science and engineering events of the year. We’re really keen to get involved with the event and see it as a great opportunity to engage with some of our future workers.

It is crucial that we promote the nuclear industry and all the opportunities it has to offer, so we can fill any future skills gaps and successfully deal with decommissioning and clean for years to come.

Through our STEM-related activities, and expert advice on offer at Big Bang, we hope to inspire the next generation into nuclear careers.

Professor Cherry Tweed, RWM’s Chief Scientific Advisor, added:

Our team of scientists and engineers are really looking forward to stepping out of their day jobs and meeting the young people who might choose to follow them on our journey to help protect people and the environment.