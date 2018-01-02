November 2017 Price Paid Data

This month’s Price Paid Data includes details of more than 106,000 sales of land and property in England and Wales that HM Land Registry received for registration in November 2017.

In the dataset, you can find the date of sale for each property, its full address and sale price, its category (residential or commercial) and type (detached, semi-detached, terraced, flat or maisonette and other), whether it is new build or not and whether it is freehold or leasehold.

The number of sales received for registration by property type and month

Property type November 2017 October 2017 September 2017 Detached 24,767 22,849 22,377 Semi-detached 27,093 25,558 24,911 Terraced 27,890 26,394 25,829 Flat/maisonette 19,635 19,048 17,958 Other 7,027 7,159 6,027 Total 106,412 101,008 97,102

Of the 106,412 sales received for registration in November 2017:

79,133 were freehold, a 10.3% increase on November 2016

13,095 were newly built, a 5.2% increase on November 2016

There is a time difference between the sale of a property and its registration at HM Land Registry.

Of the 106,142 sales received for registration, 30,458 took place in November 2017 of which:

489 were of residential properties in England and Wales for £1 million and over

293 were of residential properties in Greater London for £1 million and over

four were of residential properties in Greater Manchester for £1 million and over

one was of a residential property in Cardiff for £1 million

The most expensive residential sale in November 2017 was a semi-detached property in the London Borough of Kensington and Chelsea for £13m. The cheapest residential sale in November 2017 was of a terraced property in Burnley, Lancashire for £15,000.

The most expensive commercial sale in November 2017 was in Solihull, West Midlands for £73,900,000. The cheapest commercial sales in November 2017 were in Islington, Cambridge, Fenland, Redbridge and Southend on Sea, each for £100.

Access the full dataset.

Notes to editors

Price Paid Data is published at 11 am on the 20th working day of each month. The December dataset will be published on 29 January 2018. A total of 65,000 duplicate cancelled sales transactions (less than 0.003% of the total) have been removed from the October 2003 – February 2005 data. We are committed to the accuracy of our data and will continue to respond to customer feedback. Price Paid Data is property price data for all residential and commercial property sales in England and Wales that are lodged with HM Land Registry for registration in that month, subject to exclusions. The amount of time between the sale of a property and the registration of this information with HM Land Registry varies. It typically ranges between 2 weeks and 2 months. Data for the two most recent months is therefore incomplete and does not give an indication of final monthly volumes. Occasionally the interval between sale and registration is longer than 2 months. The small number of sales affected cannot be updated for publication until the sales are lodged for registration. Price Paid Data categories are either Category A (Standard entries) which includes single residential properties sold for full market value or Category B (Additional entries) for example sales to a company, buy-to-lets where they can be identified by a mortgage and repossessions. HM Land Registry has been collecting information on Category A sales from January 1995 and on Category B sales from October 2013. Price Paid Data can be downloaded in txt, csv format and in a machine-readable format as linked data and is released under Open Government Licence (OGL). Under the OGL, HM Land Registry permits the use of Price Paid Data for commercial or non-commercial purposes. However, the OGL does not cover the use of third party rights, which HM Land Registry is not authorised to license. The Price Paid Data report builder allows users to build bespoke reports using the data. Reports can be based on location, estate type, price paid or property type over a defined period of time. HM Land Registry is a government department created in 1862. It operates as an executive agency and a trading fund and its running costs are covered by the fees paid by the users of its services. Its ambition is to become the world’s leading land registry for speed, simplicity and an open approach to data. HM Land Registry safeguards land and property ownership worth more than £4 trillion, including more than £1 trillion of mortgages. The Land Register contains more than 25 million titles, which show evidence of ownership, covering more than 85% of the land mass. For further information about HM Land Registry visit www.gov.uk/land-registry. Follow us on: